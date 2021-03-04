Bill would allow Ohio schools more time to give spring tests

It also would have Ohio apply to be exempt from certain federal accountability measures linked to the test results

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio schools still would have to administer nearly all the usual tests this spring but would have an extra week to conduct most of those in person under legislation passed Thursday by the Ohio House.

It also would have Ohio apply to be exempt from certain federal accountability measures linked to the test results.

Lawmakers initially wanted to seek a waiver to skip required tests for the second straight year, but federal officials indicated that wouldn’t be an option. They say the tests are needed to help understand the pandemic’s impact on learning.

With the testing windows weeks away, the legislation now goes to the Senate.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)