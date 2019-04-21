Ohio

Bill requires Ohioans be at least 16½ for driver's license

The bill lengthens minors' permit phase from 6 months to 12 months

By:

Posted: Apr 21, 2019 02:57 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 21, 2019 07:55 PM EDT

Bill requires Ohioans be at least 16½ for driver's license

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - A bill in Ohio's Legislature requiring teenage drivers under 18 years old to use their learner's permits for a full year would mean minors would have to be at least 16½ before they could get their probationary driver's license.

The Dayton Daily News reports the bill aims to give young drivers more experience behind the wheel before they can get a probationary license. Ohioans now can get a permit at 15 years and six months old and a probationary license as early as 16 years old. The bill lengthens minors' permit phase from 6 months to 12 months.

The newspaper says Ohio Department of Transportation data found drivers ages 15 to 19 make up about 5% of Ohio's driving population and are involved in about 15% of all accidents.
___

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Trending Stories