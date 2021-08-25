Bill introduced to Ohio Legislature would prohibit mask mandates for students

(WKBN) – On Wednesday, Trumbull County State Representative Mike Loychik announced he’s one of the primary sponsors of a bill introduced in the Ohio Legislature to prohibit public schools from mandating students to wear masks.

It’s known as House Bill 400 and pertains to K-12 students.

It only pertains to students wearing masks and does not prohibit schools from mandating faculty, staff and guests to wear masks in schools.

“I’ve seen and heard constituent concerns across my district from these mask orders from public schools receiving public taxpayer dollars,” Loychik said. “Through this bill, we are reiterating their opposition as it should be up to the discretion of parents on whether their kids should wear a mask or not.”

The bill has over 20 co-sponsors and awaits its first committee hearing.