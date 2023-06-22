COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A bill is heading to Governor Mike DeWine’s desk for signature that would reduce taxes on business owners.

A 25% reduction in the Commercial Activity Tax (CAT) rates and annual minimums will be phased in over two years.

According to the Ohio Department of Taxation, CAT is an annual tax imposed “on the privilege of doing business in Ohio.” It’s measured by gross receipts from business activities in the state. Those earning over $150,000 per year must register for the CAT and pay the tax.

The National Federation of Independent Businesses (NFIB) applauds the bill saying small businesses have needed this for years.

“The CAT is essentially a privilege-of-doing business tax that makes it harder for small, independent businesses to operate in Ohio,” NFIB State Director Chris Ferruso said in an NFIB report.

Ferruso said the COVID pandemic made it harder for businesses to stay afloat and that this reduction would help.

House Bill 33 has been passed by the Ohio House and Senate and has been sent to Governor DeWine for his signature.