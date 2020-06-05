Bill allowing Ohioans to set off fireworks in-state passes House, heads to Senate

Currently, Ohioans are required to take purchased fireworks out of the state within 48 hours

(WKBN) – A bill that would allow Ohioans to possess and set off fireworks shot past the Ohio House on Thursday.

It passed 77 to 17.

Under current law, residents can legally buy most forms of consumer fireworks but are required to take those fireworks out of state within 48 hours of purchasing.

The new law would allow those fireworks to be ignited and set off in the state.

State Representative Michael O’Brien is a co-sponsor of House Bill 253. He says the existing law hasn’t been changed in decades and reform is long overdue.

The bill now heads to the state Senate.