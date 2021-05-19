Bill aiming to make Ohio ‘more business-friendly’ passes Senate

The bill appropriates $150,000 to the Ohio EPA and public universities so they can study and inventory brownfield sites

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A bill aimed at cleaning up potential spots for business development across Ohio unanimously passed the Senate.

Under Senate Bill 83, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency must take inventory of Ohio’s brownfield sites, which are abandoned or under-used properties where it’s difficult to expand due to potential releases of hazardous materials.

“The first step in restoring these distressed properties is to have an accurate inventory of where they are located across the state,” said Sen. Michael Rulli, R-Salem. “Once we obtain that information, we can begin to do the important work of making Ohio a more business-friendly state by ensuring they are clear of any hazardous materials and business-ready—setting conditions for new jobs and opportunities for communities across Ohio.”

The bill appropriates $150,000 to the Ohio EPA and public universities so they can study and inventory brownfield sites.

Rulli is sponsoring another bill that would give grants to communities for cleanup and remediation of these sites.

Senate Bill 84 is being considered by the Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, Rulli said.