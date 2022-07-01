President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference on the final day of the NATO summit in Madrid, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — President Joe Biden will make a stop in Cleveland Wednesday.

According to an advisory from the White House, he’ll travel to Cleveland to give remarks on his economic agenda and “building the economy from the bottom up and middle out.”

No location or specific time is available.

Biden was last in Northeast Ohio in February, when he visited Lorain to help unveil a new $1 billion effort targeting the clean-up of nearly two dozen historically degraded or polluted sites along the Great Lakes.