Biden announces nominees for judgeships in Ohio’s Northern District

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – President Joe Biden released his nominees for several top judgeships in the country, including the Northern District of Ohio.

The three nominees are Bridget Meehan Brennan, Charles Esque Fleming and David Augustin Ruiz.

The announcement states that the nominees further President Biden’s promise to ensure diversity on the bench.

If confirmed, Ruiz would be the first Hispanic to serve as a judge for Ohio’s Northern District, Fleming would be the second Black judge and first with experience as a public defender.

Brennan has served as the Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio since January 2021. She has also held several key leadership roles including Chief of the Civil Rights Unit from 2015 to 2017 and Ethics Advisor from 2013 to 2018. Brennan received her J.D. from Case Western Reserve School of Law in 2000 and her B.A. from John Carroll University in 1997.

Fleming has served as an Assistant Federal Public Defender in the Office of the Federal Public Defender for the Northern District of Ohio in Cleveland since 1991. Fleming received his J.D. from Case Western Reserve University Law School in 1990 and his B.A. from Kent State University in 1986. He was also the Investigative and Paralegal Staff Supervisor from 2010 to 2016 and the Cleveland Trial Team Supervisor from 2016 to 2021.

Judge David Augustin Ruiz has served as a Magistrate Judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio since 2016. From 2010 to 2016, he served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Northern District of Ohio. Ruiz received a J.D. from Ohio State University Moritz College of Law in 2000 and a B.A. from Ohio State in 1997.

Biden categorized all nominees as “extraordinarily qualified, experienced, and devoted to the rule of law and our Constitution.”