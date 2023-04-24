WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A Sheriff’s Office in Ohio has issued a warning to residents about an individual who is pretending to be a law enforcement officer while making traffic stops.

The individual is reportedly attempting to lure women and has made stops using an unmarked law enforcement vehicle with flashing lights on the inside. The sheriff’s office has received reports of three such incidents in the last three days he said Sunday.

“The person is pulling people over, asking them some questions … and essentially trying to lure women. Two of these vehicles have contained women, asking them to step out of the car,” Capt. Doug Hunter from Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook video.

The individual is reportedly wearing a vest with a body camera during the traffic stops and their vehicle is described as dark.

They have urged anyone with information or who may have been pulled over in this manner to call the sheriff’s office at 330-287-5750.

To verify whether the vehicle pulling you over is legitimate, call local police or 911.

The 911 dispatcher will be able to use that information to check with the local police or sheriff’s department.