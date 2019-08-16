Berea high school football players accused of sexual assault

The hazing at a summer camp involved several victims

BEREA, Ohio (AP) – Four high school football players near Cleveland have been charged with taking part in the sexual assault of several teammates.

Prosecutors say an investigation into the hazing during a summer camp on the Case Western Reserve University campus found multiple victims.

Berea City School Superintendent Tracy Wheeler says the district isn’t releasing the names of the students or saying what discipline they might face.

The superintendent says none of the coaches from Berea-Midpark High School knew about what happened during the June camp at Case Western Reserve University.

Three of the players were charged in juvenile court. Cleveland.com reports that 18-year-old Jabriel Williams is facing charges that include rape, sexual battery, unlawful restraint and hazing.

The school says its investigation found a number of students were involved as participants or witnesses.

An anonymous tip launched the police investigation.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)