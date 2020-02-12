Being Browns fan not enough for medical marijuana, board rules

A Cleveland Browns fan reacts during an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Cleveland. The Seahawks won 32-28. (AP Photo/David Richard)

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that the Ohio State Medical Board committee rejected a petition for the condition "being a Bengals or Browns fan"

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Living through the pain of being a Cleveland Browns or Cincinnati Bengals fan isn’t enough to obtain a medical marijuana license.

The petition was part of other conditions that the medical board considered, including adding anxiety and autism spectrum disorders to the list of conditions that qualify for a doctor to recommend medical marijuana for patients.

Board members consider information from medical experts and scientific evidence before deciding whether to add a condition to the list.

The board also turned down petitions for the conditions of depression, insomnia and opioid use disorder, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Anxiety, an autism spectrum disorder and cachexia (a wasting disease marked by extreme weight loss) will be considered by the board after board members get the opinions of doctors and cannabis experts.