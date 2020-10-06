‘Beer and a shot of whiskey’: Northeast Ohio woman celebrates 102nd birthday, shares secrets to a long life

Her secret to a long life? “Beer and a shot of whiskey,” Jane said.

LAGRANGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Jane Daly is celebrating her 102nd birthday Tuesday.

Jane is still very active. She went golfing with her family last month.

She’s been a lifelong resident of LaGrange Township.

She worked at General Industries in Elyria during World War II and retired there after more than 40 years.

Her family says she is a devoted member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Elyria.

Jane’s family said she is loved by her many great-nephews and nieces and her great-great nephews and nieces.

Her secret to a long life?

“Beer and a shot of whiskey,” Jane said.

No sense arguing with an expert.

More stories from WKBN.com: