Beavercreek Mayor says city is ’95 percent recovered’ from Memorial Day tornadoes two years later

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — Homes along Grange Hall Road in Beavercreek took the most damage in the area from an EF-3 tornado on May 27, 2019. Two years later Beavercreek Mayor, Bob Stone, says the neighborhood has nearly made a full recovery.

“We’ve recovered 95 percent,” he said. “As far as private residences, there’s only two or three properties that have not been fully restored but are in the process.”

While the homes are being rebuilt and people are moving back in after being displaced by the Memorial Day tornadoes, rebuilding the greenery that covered the neighborhood and area has been a challenge.

Mayor Stone says thousands of trees were lost in the tornadoes. In October of 2019, a partnership with Five River Metroparks brought in about 250 new trees, but Mayor Stone says replacing the wildlife will be a process.

Mayor Stone does credit the Beavercreek community for banding together two years ago to help with the clean-up and rebuilding process. He says that the city is offering their services and support to continue to help with future recovery.

“[Beavercreek] should be fully restored within a year, that’s fully within reason. And if it’s not, we’ll be taking action to see what we can do to get that started,” said Mayor Stone.