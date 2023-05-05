(WKBN) – If you stop at a rest area under the jurisdiction of the Ohio Department of Transportation, you’ll hear music playing outside. On Friday, ODOT released the playlist for that music.
It includes 34 songs, many with Ohio connections.
A committee of ODOT employees selected the songs.
- “Athens County” – Jonathan Edwards
- “Beautiful Ohio” – Mitch Miller & The Sing-Along Gang
- “Boy in Ohio” – Phil Ochs
- “Carmen Ohio” – The Ohio State University Marching Band
- “Cleveland Rocks” – The Presidents of the United States of America
- “Don’t Get Me Wrong” – The Pretenders
- “Give Me One Reason”, “Fast Car” – Tracy Chapman
- “Green Light” – John Legend
- “Hang On Sloopy” – The McCoys
- “I’d Rather Be With You” – Bootsy Collins
- “It’s Over” – Boz Skaggs
- “It’s Your Thing” – The Isley Brothers
- “I Wanna Be With You” – The Raspberries
- “Let the Good Times Roll” – The Cars
- “Life is a Highway”, “Fast Cars and Freedom” – Rascal Flatts
- “Life’s Been Good” – Joe Walsh
- “Lonely Boy” – The Black Keys
- “Looking For A Love” – Bobby Womack
- “Love Train” – The O’Jays
- “Love Rollercoaster” – Ohio Players
- “My Town” – Michael Stanley Band
- “Ohio Polka” – Frank Yankovic
- “Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps” – Doris Day
- “Play That Funky Music” – Wild Cherry
- “Readin’, Rightin’, Route 23″ – Dwight Yoakam
- “Ride” – Twenty One Pilots
- “Road Outside Columbus” – O.A.R.
- “That’s Amore” – Dean Martin
- “Tipp City” – The Amps
- “Whip It” – Devo
- “You Never Even Call Me By My Name” – David Allan Coe
- “Youngstown” – Bruce Springsteen
- “Yummy, Yummy, Yummy” – The Ohio Express