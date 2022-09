CLEVELAND (WJW) — The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazards statement for counties along the Lake Erie shoreline.

The warning will be in effect from Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening for the following counties: Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Erie, Lorain and Ottawa.

There is a high risk of rip currents expected where swimmers could get carried away from the shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.

You are urged to stay out of the water.