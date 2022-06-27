AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Akron on Monday morning, police say.

Akron Police Capt. David Laughlin says that around 12:30 a.m., officers tried to stop a vehicle at Thayer and East Tallmadge Avenue. The suspect allegedly wouldn’t stop and a pursuit took place, officers say.

At one point in the pursuit, police say the suspect allegedly fired a shot at officers, according to police.

A short time later, around South Main street, the suspect reportedly fled on foot. Police say the suspect was a threat and they fired shots.

Officers say they called EMS and started first aid.

Police confirmed the suspect died at the scene at 1:03 a.m. and his identity has not yet been released, pending autopsy results.

Dozens of shell casings can be seen scattered on the ground just outside of the Bridgestone Americas Technology Center.

Akron police say the officers are okay.

Investigators have not released any further details.

Wilbeth is closed between Dallas and South Main Street.

Police investigation closes Wilbeth between Dallas – S Main St. in Akron. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) June 27, 2022

Stay with FOX 8 as the story develops.