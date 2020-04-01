BBC says Ohio governor ‘saw it coming’

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is getting international attention for his leadership during the coronavirus outbreak

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has already garnered national attention for his swift and sweeping action during the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., now he is getting attention on the international stage.

BBC News is highlighting DeWine as the ‘governor who saw it coming.’

In an article posted Wednesday, DeWine is said to have gotten ahead of the outbreak and is drawing praise for early moves against the virus, at a time when much of the U.S. was still playing catchup, the article stated.