Basketball player sues school after assault during practice

Ohio

A former University of Akron basketball player has sued the school and its head basketball coach after a teammate was accused of punching him during practice, knocking out teeth and fracturing nasal bones.

by:

Posted: / Updated:
university-akron-

AKRON, Ohio (AP) – A former University of Akron basketball player has sued the school and its head basketball coach after a teammate was accused of punching him during practice, knocking out teeth and fracturing nasal bones.

A black player, who also has since left the university, pleaded guilty in February to assaulting Kostelac in December and received a suspended jail sentence and probation.

A university statement said it’s “committed to fostering an environment of inclusion” and is working with the Attorney General’s Office to address the lawsuit.

Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com