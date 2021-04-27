Barges float Ohio River bridge to permanent location

Traffic is expected to open on the bridge by October 2022

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — An Ohio River bridge has been floated to its permanent location connecting roads in eastern Ohio and northern West Virginia.

Four barges slowly transported the Wellsburg Bridge on Monday about a mile (1.6 kilometers) from a construction yard to where it was to be lifted onto existing trestles, the West Virginia Department of Transportation said.

The $131 million tied-arch bridge will connect state Route 2 in Wellsburg with state Route 7 in Brilliant, Ohio.

The bridge will allow motorists to avoid a longer trip north or south to other bridges into either state. Traffic is expected to open on the bridge by October 2022.