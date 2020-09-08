Baldwin Wallace issues alert after one student robbed, another carjacked in Berea

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) – Baldwin Wallace University has issued an alert after two students were robbed near the campus in Berea.
Baldwin Wallace says one student was robbed at Seminary and Grand streets Monday.
A short time later, a student was the victim of a carjacking at the Berea Giant Eagle, according to the school.
The university says neither student was physically harmed.
Baldwin Wallace says Berea police are investigating.
