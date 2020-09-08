Baldwin Wallace issues alert after one student robbed, another carjacked in Berea

The university says neither student was physically harmed

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) – Baldwin Wallace University has issued an alert after two students were robbed near the campus in Berea.

Baldwin Wallace says one student was robbed at Seminary and Grand streets Monday.

A short time later, a student was the victim of a carjacking at the Berea Giant Eagle, according to the school.

The university says neither student was physically harmed.

Baldwin Wallace says Berea police are investigating.

More stories from WKBN.com: