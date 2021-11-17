Baker Mayfield gets emotional about upcoming execution of Oklahoma man

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield became emotional on Wednesday when asked about the upcoming execution of Julius Jones.

Jones was 19 when he was convicted of killing Paul Howell in Edmond, Oklahoma in 1999 and sentenced to death. He’s maintained his innocence throughout, The case received nationwide attention, thanks in part to support from celebrities and athletes, like Mayfield.

“It’s pretty rough to be honest with you. That’s not something that’s easy to talk about. I’ve been trying to get the facts stated and the truth to be told for a while. It’s tough to think about. We tried and tried. It’s a shame it’s gotten this far where we’re 24 hours away,” said Mayfield, who went to the University of Oklahoma.

Jones is set to be executed on Thursday, despite the pardon and parole board recommending to commute his death sentence to life in prison. The case is now in the hands of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt.

“It’s tough. Hopefully, God can intervene and handle it correctly,” Mayfield said.