COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – A fiery exchange escalated between two candidates for U.S. Senate Friday night.

Josh Mandel and Mike Gibbons had to be physically separated, turning a tense moment at a U.S. Senate candidate forum hosted by the organization FreedomWorks outside of Columbus.

Mandel and Gibbons had started arguing after Mandel accused Gibbons of owning stock in Chinese Petro and making millions off of it.

When Gibbons denied the claim, things took a turn.

Other candidates were clearly frustrated by the outburst before the forum continued.

They’ll square off again Monday for a live debate at Fox 8 News in Cleveland. Nexstar’s Ohio TV stations will host the hour-long debate with candidates Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel, Jane Timken, JD Vance and Matt Dolan at 7 p.m. on March 21.