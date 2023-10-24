COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man has been arrested and an infant has been hospitalized after being struck by a cinder block Monday in west Columbus.

According to Columbus police a one-year-old is in stable condition after a man threw a cinder block at a vehicle during an argument between him and a woman Monday morning.

Police said that an argument occurred between 29-year-old Brandon Roberts and a woman on Olive Street, near South Hague Avenue just after 11 a.m. Roberts allegedly attempted to throw a cinder block at the woman, who was sitting in the driver’s seat of her vehicle, but it instead shattered the driver’s side rear window and struck a one-year-old baby in the head.

The baby was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and listed in critical condition while being treated for a skull fracture. The child’s condition is now listed as stable.

An arrest warrant was served on Greenfield Drive in South Franklinton and Roberts was arrested and charged with felonious assault Tuesday morning. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday at 9 a.m. for an arraignment hearing. CPD has not yet revealed what led to the incident as the Felony Assault Unit continues to investigate.

Roberts has previous criminal charges from two incidents in 2022. Those charges include having weapons while under disability, possession of drugs, domestic violence, assault and aggravated menacing.