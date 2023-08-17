WILLISTON, Ohio (WJW) – A 24-year-old Toledo woman is facing charges after authorities say she “knowingly” left a baby in a vehicle for “several hours unattended.”

Courtesy: Ottawa Sherriff’s Department

According to a press release, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a business along Main Street in Williston shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Aug.16.

The caller reported an unresponsive child.

Officials say when they arrived on the scene, they found a child, approximately 4 months old, unresponsive. The baby was rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital where the child was pronounced dead.

An official cause of death has not yet been determined.

According to FOX 8 Meteorologists, the temperature at that time was 79° outside. They explain, at that temperature, a car in direct sunlight could heat up to 113° within 30 minutes, and up to 122° within an hour.

Officials say Naiya Parker has been charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, a felony of the first degree, and Endangering Children which is a felony of the second degree.

Parker is being held in the Ottawa County Detention Facility and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.