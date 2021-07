CINCINNATI, Ohio (WJW) – A baby girl who was delivered when her mother was shot and killed has died.

Michelle McDonald, 31, was shot Friday evening on First Avenue in Cincinnati. She was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where the staff was able to deliver her unborn baby.

The little girl, named Aaliyah McCoy, died on Saturday, Cincinnati police said.

Antonio Wilcox, 31, is charged in McDonald’s death. More charges are expected.

The investigation into the homicide is ongoing.