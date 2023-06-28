TIFFIN, Ohio (WJW) — A baby boy died and a man was critically injured after an attempted traffic stop led to a vehicle crashing into a house in Seneca County, police said.

The Tiffin Police Department said the 7-month old child from North Baltimore, Ohio, was reported abducted by a man earlier Tuesday and that they were heading toward Tiffin in a yellow Camaro.

Police were warned by other law enforcement that the man was armed and that he had told the child’s mom he’d killed the child already.

The car was spotted coming into town shortly thereafter and local police along with Seneca County deputies attempted to pull the vehicle over.

The man instead sped off, lost control of the vehicle and went through a couple yards before ramming into a house, police said.

Officers said they circled the vehicle and got the baby out by breaking the back window. The child was bleeding and had trouble breathing at the time of the rescue. Both baby and the driver were life-flighted to Tiffin Mercy Hospital for their injuries.

The baby was later pronounced dead and the man, who is in critical condition, has since been sent to St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo, police said.

Police said an initial investigation found a gun and two spent cartridges inside the vehicle.

Police Chief David Pauly offered the following statement from the Tiffin Police Department: