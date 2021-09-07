Avon Lake police investigate suspected murder-suicide after 2 children, 2 adults found dead

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake.

Around 1 p.m. today, Avon Lake Patrol Officers were dispatched to an address on English Turn for a welfare check.

Officers and detectives went into the home and found four deceased individuals with gunshot wounds, two adults and two children.

The Lorain County Coroner was made aware of the suspected murder-suicide.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Avon Lake Detective Bureau with the assistance of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

