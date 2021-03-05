Autopsy shows man killed by officer in Cleveland was shot in the back

The family's attorney says authorities have ignored requests to provide surveillance camera video of the shooting

CLEVELAND (AP) – The family of a 19-year-old Black man killed by a white housing authority police officer in Cleveland continues seeking answers after learning he was shot in the back.

Arthur Keith was shot Nov. 13 by Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority officer James Griffiths.

Family attorney Stanley Jackson says an autopsy released Thursday by the Cuyahoga County medical examiner confirms witness accounts that Keith was running away when Griffiths shot him.

CMHA police have said Keith was shot after getting out of a van and pointing a gun at Griffiths.

Jackson says authorities have ignored requests to provide surveillance camera video of the shooting.