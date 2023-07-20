DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Self-driving cars are not unheard of, but soon you might see automated semis on the highway.

This is the result of an initiative by DriveOhio and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

DriveOhio has announced a four-year-long and $8 million plan to bringing automated semi-trucks to the roadways.

Officials call the 166-mile stretch of I-70 between Indianapolis and Columbus the “Automation Corridor.” They said they hope a partnership with Ohio and Indiana’s transportation departments will help determine how automation could work in one of the busiest stretches in our state.

The main reason for this collaboration with state transportation departments is to see how the technology handles the unpredictable weather of the mid-west and how ready the roadways are.

“The goal of this project is to examine how this technology might be able to scale in the future to potentially address the truck driver shortage that we’re seeing and how we might be able to use technology to kind of fill that worker gap,” Breanna Badanes, DriveOhio spokesperson, explained. “A front truck will control what the follow truck’s movements are, so the front truck will control acceleration and braking, and the follow truck will automatically respond. So, when that technology is engaged, they will be following each other pretty closely.”

The semis in this project will not be self-driving but have a driver inside. Semis will be tested on a closed track before being out in the public once out they will use truck platooning.

There will be plenty of safeguards in place that if anything goes wrong the driver can take over and the automation would stop.

Tom Milby, vice president of safety for the trucking company Home Run Inc. in Xenia, said it could relieve the shortage of drivers, but it’s still better to have someone in the truck because of what could go wrong.

“There are way too many things,” Milby said. “Things that that happen. So sudden, so fast, that I just don’t know if a computer can actually handle a situation that a human can actually see and take care of.”

Milby added that automation would not disrupt too much of what they do at Home Run, but he said he sees full automation later down the road.

DriveOhio hopes to have automated trucks on the corridor as early as the end of the year or spring 2024. The trucks will be on the roadways for six months once they are deployed.