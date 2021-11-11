Auto parts producer Tenneco to close 700-worker Ohio plant

The Tenneco Experience features a full-line product display housed in a custom-designed 53 foot exhibit trailer. Photo taken Aug 2, 2016. (Source: Business Wire via AP)

KETTERING, Ohio (AP) — Automotive parts producer Tenneco Inc. has announced plans to close a plant in southwest Ohio before the end of 2023.

The facility in Kettering, a suburb of Dayton, employs 648 people. That includes some 450 unionized IUE-CWA workers.

A Tenneco spokesperson said higher steel prices and market oversaturation were among the economic factors driving the decision.

Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the state was reaching out to Tenneco executives.

The Lake Forest, Illinois-based manufacturer purchased the Kettering facility from the bankrupt Delphi Corp. in 2008.