SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) – An Ohio man and woman are facing drug charges in Scioto County after authorities confiscated $70,000 in illegal narcotics.

According to Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, Reginald Langford, 29, of Dayton and Hope Bentley, 25, of Portsmouth were arrested on the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 27, following an investigation by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force.

Authorities say on the task force and Portsmouth PD SWAT officers executed a search warrant on Bentley’s home on Tuesday evening. According to the Task Force, investigators seized approximately 1,075 grams of suspected fentanyl, approximately 14 grams of suspected crack cocaine, $613 in cash, a loaded firearm, digital scales and sandwich baggies as well as additional evidence of drug trafficking.

According to the task force, the suspected drugs found in the home had an estimated street value of $70,000.

Authorities say Bentley and Langford have both been charged with Trafficking and Possession of Drugs, both first-degree felonies. Langford was also charged with Weapons Under Disability, a third-degree felony.