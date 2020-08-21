Authorities say Akron man wanted for shootings in Ohio, Indiana ‘should be considered armed and dangerous’

Police believe Sargent Sargent fired at a family of three as they finished a hike in the park

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of an Akron man wanted for shootings in Ohio and Indiana.

Timothy Sargent, 42, is wanted for attempted murder, felonious assault and firearms violations in connection with a shooting near the Towpath Trail in Akron on Monday.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Sargent is also a suspect in another shooting in Akron.

Indiana State Police are also looking for Sargent.

According to a news release, he is a “person of interest” in a roadside shooting that occurred Wednesday evening near the O’Bannon Woods State Park in New Albany, Indiana.

Police believe Sargent Sargent fired at a family of three as they finished a hike in the park. The man driving an SUV was flown to a nearby hospital in life-threatening condition. A woman in the front seat was also taken to a hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound. A female in the backseat was not hit, investigators said.

Indiana State Police are also looking for Savanna Emich. They believe the 20-year-old from Ohio is traveling with Sargent.

Investigators say they could be in a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado that was stolen near Carefree, Indiana after the shootings.

The U.S. Marshals Service says “Sargent should be considered armed and dangerous.” They say anyone who sees him should “not approach.”

Tips can be called into the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED. You can also send a web tip here.

