Authorities: Malnourished Ohio girl found after a teacher’s tip

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say a teacher administering an online test was concerned about a student and alerted Ohio authorities who discovered she was severely malnourished and forced to live in filth.

Brown County investigators say the 11-year-old weighed just 47 pounds when she was found in the home in September.

The girl’s legal custodian, 47-year-old Margaret Breeze, is now in jail and charged with child endangering, kidnapping and felonious assault.

A message seeking comment was left with her attorney Thursday.

Brown County Prosecutor Zac Corbin says the girl was being mistreated for at least the past three years. He says she was forced at times to wear a diaper and sleep in a locked trailer monitored by cameras.

He says she’s now doing better and has gained weight.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)