Authorities looking for missing Summit County woman

According to Fairlawn police, Vaughn has dementia and diabetes

FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Authorities are looking for a woman reported missing out of Summit County on Wednesday.

Linda Vaughn, 72, is 5’1″ and 230 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Vaughn was last seen leaving her Ridgewood Avenue home in Fairlawn at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and did not return.

According to Fairlawn police, Vaughn has dementia and diabetes. She does not have her medication and law enforcement is worried about her well being.

The vehicle involved in the incident is a green 2007 Buick Lucerne.

If you have any information on this missing person, contact police at 1-866-693-9171 or call 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency.