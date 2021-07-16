Authorities: 4 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Stark County

NIMISHILLEN, Ohio (AP) – A two-vehicle crash on a highway in northeastern Ohio has left four people dead.

The crash on state Route 153 in Nimishillen occurred around 5 p.m. Thursday, according to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office. They say a vehicle that apparently was being driven at “a high rate of speed” went off the right side of the roadway.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, which went into the eastbound lane and collided with another vehicle. Both vehicles eventually came to rest on the south side of the roadway.

Three people were in one vehicle, while the driver of the other was traveling alone. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

