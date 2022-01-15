COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An outside audit ordered by Ohio regulators has found that FirstEnergy Corp. didn’t track how it spent $460 million collected from customers to pay for modernizing its electric grid.

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio said Friday the audit couldn’t determine how the money was spent and didn’t find any evidence the charges went toward improvements.

Akron-based FirstEnergy says it disagrees with much of the audit.

The commission ordered the audit after former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four associates were charged with using $60 million from FirstEnergy in an alleged bribery scheme to secure a nuclear plant bailout.