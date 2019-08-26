Attorney General Yost calling for defense against robocalls

Yost said in a statement that call-blocking technology should be free to everyone

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Attorney General Dave Yost is joining other states — demanding the Federal Communications Commission to protect customers from robocalls.

Yost made the announcement last week. 12 phone service providers have agreed to adopt practices to protect consumers and make it easier for attorney generals to investigate callers.

The release says this will also make it easier to prosecute actors.

Yost said in a statement that call-blocking technology should be free to everyone.

“A popular concept in business is that the customer is always right. Well, the customers have spoken — it’s time to make this call-blocking technology free and accessible to everyone.”

Attorney generals from all 50 states, and Washington D.C. have signed the comment letter, according to the press release.