AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An attorney for Jayland Walker’s family has joined the NAACP in asking the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate his death.

Walker was a 25-year-old Black man killed in a hail of police gunfire in Akron, Ohio, on June 27 after a car and foot chase. The chase ended with eight Akron officers firing dozens of rounds. Walker was shot at least 40 times.

Attorney Bobby DiCello in a news conference Wednesday questioned the integrity of an investigation being conducted by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation into Walker’s death.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office issued a statement afterward saying BCI is “steadfast” in its commitment to conduct an independent investigation.