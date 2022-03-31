CHARDON, Ohio (AP) — An attorney for a woman standing trial in Ohio for the death of her newborn baby in 1993 says his client is not guilty of murder charges because the infant was stillborn and not born alive as prosecutors contend.

Opening statements and testimony began Thursday in the trial of Gail Ritchey in Geauga County outside Cleveland.

The 51-year-old Ritchey was arrested and charged in June 2019 after she was identified as the mother of boy whose mutilated body was found on a rural road in Geauga County in March 1993.

A prosecutor says autopsy evidence shows the baby drew breaths after he was born.