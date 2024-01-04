SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Giant Eagle is warning some customers to keep a close eye on their account statements after credit card skimmers were found inside multiple stores.

A company spokesperson told FOX 8 Wednesday that five of the devices were located inside five store locations between Nov. 3 and Nov. 9.

Identity thieves attach the devices to PIN pads at registers so they can steal a persons account information and make fraudulent purchases.

The locations where the skimmers were found are:

4000 West Powell Road, Powell, Ohio

2801 N. High Street, Columbus, Ohio

6300 Biddulph Road, Brooklyn, Ohio

1825 Snow Road, Parma, Ohio

4401 Mayfield Road, South Euclid, Ohio

“I don’t know how these operations are able to get them into publicly patronized places like this. I mean you, get high usage, high traffic coming through here,” said Dave Austin, a South Euclid shopper.

How it happened is under investigation and Giant Eagle has retrained store team members on identifying skimmer devices.

Also, Giant Eagle immediately inspected all PIN pads across supermarkets chainwide.

They shut down the lanes impacted, removed the PIN pads and devices and then sent them out for “forensic analysis.”

They think the number of shoppers affected is small and only those who “swiped” their payment card with the magnetic strip.

Those that insert or tap chipped cards are not affected.

However, everyone who shopped at those five locations is encouraged to closely monitor their account statements for fraudulent activity and to report any potential identity theft to law enforcement.

“Something needs to be done,” said Austin. “To the fullest extent of the law, they need to be jailed, prosecuted, stuff like that. I mean, that’s messed up.”