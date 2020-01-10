Ashtabula pizza shop robbed, employees locked inside walk-in freezer

Three employees at a pizza shop in Ashtabula were locked in a freezer during a robbery

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WKBN) – Three employees at a pizza shop in Ashtabula were locked in a freezer during a robbery.

The incident happened about 10:20 p.m. January 2 at Georgio’s Pizza on W. Prospect Street.

According to police, two men armed with knives walked into the pizza shop and demanded money.

During the robbery, an employee was hurt and all three were locked inside a walk-in freezer.

Through interviews and surveillance video, two suspects were identified.

Steven O’ Neal, 26, of Ashtabula, was arrested last Friday on charges of aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

Darryl Robinson, 37, also of Ashtabula, was arrested Monday on the same charges.

Police searched a house in the 900 block of E. 13th Street, where they found the suspected weapons, clothing worn during the robbery and money, according to police.

Both suspects are being held in the Ashtabula County Jail.