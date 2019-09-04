Ashtabula County business owner hopes giant cross catches drivers’ eyes

The steel cross costs $60,000 and took six months to put up

JEFFERSON, Ohio (WKBN) – A six-story cross stands tall at God’s Country ATV Tours in Ashtabula County.

Drivers may have seen it driving near Route 6 and 11.

God’s Country ATV Tours has been developing and expanding for years — from bison on the land to this statement of faith.

The owner, Mike Kromer, worked on this dream for years while working as a teacher.

“There’s no doubt that this country is in need of God to recognize his sacrifice and what he did for us,” he said. “If anyone knows about sacrifice, it’s Jesus. Hopefully, it serves as a symbol to reflect inward.”

Kromer said he wants the cross to be a reminder of Christ and his love.