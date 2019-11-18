Ashland University in Ohio freezing tuition for new freshmen

University President says that the change will help to keep tuition affordable

ASHLAND, Ohio (AP) – Ashland University is joining the list of Ohio campuses that freeze tuition for incoming freshmen to lock in that cost for four years.

University President Carlos Campo says in a statement that the change will help to keep tuition affordable and maintain the value of a student’s financial aid or renewable scholarships throughout their career at the private school in north-central Ohio.

Ashland’s tuition freeze starts with on-campus undergraduates entering the school next fall.

Ohio’s 13 public undergraduate universities all have tuition guarantee programs

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)