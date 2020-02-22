Live Now
Arnold Schwarzenegger joining ex-Gov. Kasich to talk climate change

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Former Secretary of State John Kerry and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger are coming to Ohio to join with former Gov. John Kasich to talk about climate change.

All three are involved in a new campaign aimed at combating climate change and pollution. The project called World War Zero has enlisted dozens of celebrities and a bipartisan group of politicians.

Kerry and the two former governors will take part in a town hall meeting at Otterbein University near Columbus on March 8. They plan to talk about the impacts of climate change and what people can do to help.

