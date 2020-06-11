Breaking News
Remembering Bishop Murry
Armed man arrested for driving motorcycle into crowd of Akron protesters, police say

Several protesters say they were nearly hit and that Rutherford threatened to kill everyone

by: Talia Naquin

Garry Rutherford, Courtesy: Akron Police Department

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police say a man drove his motorcycle into a crowd of protesters.

Police say it happened Wednesday just before 4:30 p.m as about 40 protesters had gathered in front of Kelvington’s Auto in the 2200 block of Newton St.

Officers were there to assist with traffic control.

Police say Garry Rutherford, 54, drove his motorcycle into the crowd.

Several protesters say they were nearly hit and that Rutherford threatened to kill everyone.

No one was hurt.

Officers on the scene were able to get things under control.

They say they found a metal rod under Rutherford’s shirt as well as drug paraphernalia.

Rutherford faces multiple charges including menacing, inducing panic, carrying a concealed weapon and drug paraphernalia.

