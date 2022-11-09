(WOWK) — The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning in southeast Ohio, Kentucky and much of West Virginia on Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

This is because there is an increased fire risk in the Tri-State due to dry conditions, low humidity, and 10 to 20-mph winds.

Fall season burn laws in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio can be found here. In addition to regular statewide burn laws, fire departments in several towns and counties implemented a complete burn ban or strongly advised against all burning on Wednesday and the following days. This means that while it may normally be legal to burn in these areas between certain times, residents should not burn at all while the Red Flag Warning is still in effect.

A list of those areas is below.

Areas under a complete burn ban

Athens, Ohio

Lavalette, West Virginia

Pinch, West Virginia

St. Albans, West Virginia | Active until Friday at 7 a.m.

Floyd County, Kentucky | In effect until further notice Garrett, Kentucky Martin, Kentucky

Knott County, Kentucky

Lawrence County, Kentucky Fallsburg, Kentucky

​Magoffin County, Kentucky

Areas asking residents not to burn

Clendenin, West Virginia

Milton, West Virginia

Ripley, West Virginia

Wilderness District in Nicholas County, West Virginia

Wirt County, West Virginia Elizabeth, West Virginia



Starting around Nov. 5, many places in the Tri-State experienced frequent brush fires and structure fires due to current environmental conditions. It is important to remember that people who do not follow burn laws or intentionally set fires can face criminal penalties such as fines or jail time.

This list will be updated if/when more information comes in.