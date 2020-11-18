Apple to pay $113 Million over iPhone battery throttling, concealment

FILE – In this Sept. 16, 2016 file photo, a customer compares her iPhone 6, left, with an iPhone 7 at an Apple Store in Chicago. IPhone owners could get $25 from Apple after the company agreed to pay up to $500 million to settle claims over intentionally slowing down older phones to preserve older batteries. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) – Apple, Inc. has to pay a $113 million settlement after it discovered iPhone battery issues were leading to phone shutdowns and allegedly concealed that issue from consumers.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, along with a coalition of over 30 other attorneys general allege Apple had discovered that battery issues were leading to unexpected shutdowns in iPhones and attempted to conceal it with a software update in December 2016, that slowed the phones’ performances. The attorneys also alleged this concealment led to Apple profiting from selling additional iPhones to consumers whose phone performance Apple had slowed.

“Secretly manipulating our phones to increase profits wasn’t a smart idea by Apple. Apple knew what it was doing and is paying for that. It is also now being forced to take steps to not do it again.” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (R)

Apple will pay Ohio $4.3 million as part of the settlement.

In addition, Apple must also provide customers with honest information about the iPhone battery’s health, performance and power management in various forms such as on its website, update installations, and in the iPhone interface.

As part of the larger settlement, Apple will pay out up to $500 million in consumer restitution. Consumers can find additional information here.

Any Apple customers who need help replacing batteries for their iPhones can find more information here.