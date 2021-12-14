MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — “A former resident of Middlefield” sent a letter to the Middlefield Library containing a confession that’s been years in the making.

In a Facebook post, the Geauga County Public Library shared the letter. The writer says that as a teenager, he or she took books from the library without checking them out but over the years realized how “wrong and selfish” it really was.

Along with the confession and apology, came some restitution – $500 worth.

The writer says in part, “I do believe the value of what I took is less than $500, but please accept this full amount as a concrete apology and to help advance the service and good work that the library provides to the Middlefield Community.”

In a warm response, the library system says, “We forgive you, former patron, and we appreciate your honesty and your generous ‘fine.’ We will put it to good use, we promise.”