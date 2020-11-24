AP: Trump won 3.1M votes in Ohio, a new state record

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — President Donald Trump won more votes this year than any candidate in Ohio history, certified county results compiled by The Associated Press show.

The over 3.1 million votes cast for the Republican president in the Nov. 3 election exceeded the former record of 2,940,044 cast for Democrat Barack Obama in 2008.

Trump again won the state by more than 8 percentage points.

Trump grabbed about 53% of the state’s vote to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden’s 45%, according to combined totals counties finished up submitting Monday.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose has set state certification for no later than Saturday.

