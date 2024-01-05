MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – There was seismic activity again in an Ohio Township this week.

For the fifth time in six months and the second time this week, an earthquake has been reported near Madison Township, Ohio.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) map for the event shows that the 2.6 magnitude earthquake happened at 3:47 a.m. Friday southeast of Madison center, just east of the Powderhorn Golf Course.

A 2.4 magnitude earthquake was reported in the general area Tuesday and also on August 24, September 2, and December 1.

This township is in Lake County, Ohio. This is a different township than Madison Township in Columbiana County.